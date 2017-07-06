Clif Bars recalled over possible nuts

Story highlights Builder's Bar Chocolate Mint, Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint and Chocolate Chip recalled

Company received reports of consumer allergic reactions

(CNN) Three Clif Bar products are being recalled due to the possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts in the products, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

"Clif Bar discovered this issue when it received a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions," the announcement said. "There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall."

Clif Bar & Co. is recalling Clif Builder's Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint and Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip, along with snack sizes and variety packs. The announcement has a full list of the package sizes that are affected, along with lot codes.

The bars may contain peanuts and some tree nuts, including hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts, pecans, cashews and coconuts, according to the announcement. They are sold in stores and online throughout the United States.

People who do not have nut allergies can safely consume the recalled products. No other Clif Bar products have been affected, the FDA said.

Join the conversation See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

Read More