(CNN) Brazil, the birthplace of the Samba stars and "O Jogo Bonito," has produced some of the finest footballers to ever walk the earth.

The national team boasts a record five World Cup wins and has already qualified for Russia 2018, while stars such as Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar have graced pitches in Europe for decades and inspired fledgling generations of future footballers.

However, for coaches of the Brazil national team, the dilemma has been how best to amalgamate style and substance.

While some have found success playing low-risk, pragmatic football -- not least Carlos Alberto Parreira's World Cup-winning team of 1994 -- others have favored open, entertaining football but failed to yield trophies, such as the side of 1982, thought to be the greatest never to win a World Cup.

So combining the two -- success and beautiful football -- is widely regarded as the pinnacle for Brazilian football fans. The all-conquering side of 1970 and flamboyant team of 2002 spring to mind.

