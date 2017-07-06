(CNN) A prominent Polish newspaper has urged US President Donald Trump to "support the European Union instead of weakening it" in an editorial published to coincide with Trump's arrival in Poland.

The article , published in English and in Polish by Gazeta Wyborcza late Wednesday, welcomed Trump "without illusions and without naïve enthusiasm, but with a moderate helping of hope."

"We will be listening very attentively to the words of the current American President," wrote Jaroslaw Kurski, the newspaper's deputy editor-in-chief.

"We expect the United States to confirm the commitments resulting from Article 5 of the Washington Treaty (one for all, all for one) and to provide Poland with guaranties of safety, confirmed by the permanent presence of US troops on our land.

"We expect that Donald Trump's Presidency will not mean a return to a police of isolationism; in other words, that the United States will not back out of Europe; that they will support the European Union instead of weakening it."