Breaking News

G20 protests: Police, protesters clash in Hamburg

By Kara Fox and James Masters, CNN

Updated 2:13 PM ET, Thu July 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Protesters dressed in all black hold up a banner as they take part in the &quot;Welcome to Hell.&quot;
Protesters dressed in all black hold up a banner as they take part in the "Welcome to Hell."

Hamburg (CNN)German riot police have clashed with protesters in Hamburg on Thursday evening as world leaders arrived ahead of Friday's G20 summit.

Police used water cannon as protesters threw smoke bombs, while officers clashed with demonstrators at the anti-capitalist Welcome to Hell protest.
The demonstration is taking place approximately two miles from where the G20 summit is taking place.
US President Donald Trump arrived in Hamburg earlier Thursday following a visit to Warsaw, Poland.
    This is a developing story...