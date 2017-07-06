G20 protests: Police, protesters clash in Germany

Hamburg, Germany (CNN) German riot police clashed with protesters in Hamburg on Thursday evening as world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, arrived in the city ahead of Friday's G20 summit.

Police used water cannons as protesters threw bottles and smoke bombs at the anti-capitalist Welcome to Hell protest, taking place approximately two miles from the summit.

German riot police water cannon protestors #G20 pic.twitter.com/WNRvmYfdGF — Kara Fox (@karadaniellefox) July 6, 2017

Firecrackers and bottles were also thrown at riot police who attempted to disperse the crowd as police helicopters circled overhead.

"I came here because in general I'm totally against the G20 summit," Nicklas, a 21-year-old student protester, told CNN.

"...It's the root cause or reason for what's going wrong in the world. Wars can be bad but capitalism kills."

Read More