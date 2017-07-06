Breaking News

G20 protests: Police, protesters clash in Germany

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 06: Protesters dressed in all black hold up a banner as they take part in the "Welcome to Hell" protest march on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are arriving in Hamburg today for the July 7-8 economic summit and authorities are bracing for large-scale and disruptive protest efforts tonight at the "Welcome to Hell" anti-G20 protest. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Hamburg (CNN)German riot police have clashed with protesters in Hamburg on Thursday evening as world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, arrived in the city ahead of Friday's G20 summit.

Police used water cannon as protesters threw bottles and smoke bombs at the anti-capitalist Welcome to Hell protest, taking place approximately two miles from the summit.
Firecrackers and bottles were also thrown at riot police who attempted to disperse the crowd, while police helicopters circled overhead.
"I came here because in general I'm totally against the G20 summit," Nicklas, a 21-year-old student protester, told CNN.
    "...It's the root cause or reason for what's going wrong in the world. Wars can be bad but capitalism kills."
    Nicklas, who declined to give his last name, told CNN he was in Hamburg to protest against capitalism.
    The G20, founded in 1999, comprises the countries with the 20 largest economies in the world and meets each year.
    The group -- which includes 19 countries and the European Union -- accounts for approximately 80% of global GDP; around two-thirds of the world's population live in a G20 country.
    During the two-day meeting, happening in Chancellor Angela Merkel's birthplace, leaders are expected to discuss climate change, terrorism, and migration.
    President Trump arrived in Germany earlier on Thursday following a visit to Warsaw, Poland.