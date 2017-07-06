'Zombies' descend on Hamburg for G20 protest

(CNN) In a scene straight out of a "Walking Dead" nightmare, Hamburg's streets teemed with "zombies" in a statement over political participation ahead of Friday's G20 summit.

A performance piece orchestrated by the 1,000 Gestalten (1,000 figures) collective saw 1,000 actors descend upon the city's center on Wednesday, shuffling and clawing through the streets in eerie silence before a single demonstrator shed his zombie facade to reveal colorful clothes beneath.

In a two-hour show, hundreds took part in a public appeal for more humanity and self-responsibility ahead of the G20 summit.

A performer smeared with clay on Wednesday.

The group's orchestrators said the production was designed to emphasize that change can come from single individuals.

"We cannot wait until change happens from the world's most powerful, we have to show political and social responsibility -- all of us -- now!" a 1,000 Gestalten spokesman said in a statement.

Organizers wanted to emphasize their belief that change can start with one person.

The days-long performance piece reached its climax on Wednesday evening.

"Our campaign is a further symbol for the fact that many people do not want to put up with the destructive impact of capitalism any longer," the statement continued. "What will save us in the end is not our account balance but someone who will offer their holding hand."