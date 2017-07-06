'The Defiant Ones:' HBO's star-studded ride through music history

(CNN) Featuring a who's who of music stars that have crossed Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's paths, "The Defiant Ones" is a slick, ambitious four-part HBO documentary, charting the parallel rise and friendship of the two producers. While occasionally guilty of pushing his protagonists' legendary reps a bit too hard, director Allen Hughes delivers a pair of Horatio Alger stories in one fascinating package.

Having spent several years working on this project, Hughes opens with the Brooklyn-born, fast-talking Iovine and Compton legend Dre entering into a $3-billion deal with Apple to acquire Beats Electronics in 2014. From there, it's back to their more humble beginnings, with Iovine breaking into the business on Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run" and Dre making his name as a deejay before founding the hugely influential rap group N.W.A.

Both are credited with tenacious instincts and a golden gut, such as Iovine recognizing that the song "Because the Night," an afterthought to Springsteen, would be a hit if Patti Smith recorded it.

Hughes (whose directing credits include the features "Menace II Society" and "From Hell" with brother Albert) has shot the documentary in a brisk, cinematic fashion, using rapid cuts between interview subjects and the musical score (which includes the theme from "The Untouchables") to add a sense of urgency to this unfolding history.

Although the portraits are favorable, they don't whitewash the thornier aspects of these complicated careers and lives, including Dre's brutal assault on journalist Dee Barnes. Hughes also takes a deep dive into the violent schism that roiled the rap industry and resulted in the death of Tupac Shakur.

