Patton Oswalt engaged to actress Meredith Salenger

(CNN) Patton Oswalt has found love again.

The actor and comedian, whose wife died in April 2016 , is engaged to actress Meredith Salenger, a representative for the actor confirms to CNN.

"It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!" Salenger wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of her engagement ring.

It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!💖 I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! pic.twitter.com/6V6JnQ0XKJ — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 6, 2017

Oswalt joked in a Tweet: "I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, 'Will you be my Padawan of Love?' She maced me but said yes later."

Oswalt and Salenger, a voice, TV and movie actress, made their first public appearance together last month at the premiere of "Baby Driver."