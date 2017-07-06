Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcome baby

Story highlights Conrad gave birth Wednesday

She and William Tell married in 2014

(CNN) Lauren Conrad is a mama.

"The Hills" alumna gave birth to a son on Wednesday.

"He's here," Conrad wrote on an Instagram, posting a photo featuring a needlepoint drawing of her family. "We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!"

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Conrad, who since her reality show days has gone on to become a designer and author, married attorney William Tell in 2014.

