Breaking News

Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcome baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:34 PM ET, Thu July 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Model Eniko Parrish and her comedian husband Kevin Hart announced in May that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. Hart has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Model Eniko Parrish and her comedian husband Kevin Hart announced in May that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. Hart has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced in May that they are expecting their first child. The couple married in April 2015.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced in May that they are expecting their first child. The couple married in April 2015.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/29/entertainment/ciara-russell-wilson-baby-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara&lt;/a&gt; welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. The couple announced their engagement in December.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. The couple announced their engagement in December.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced in April that they are expecting their first child in October 2017.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced in April that they are expecting their first child in October 2017.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden &quot;Sagon&quot; Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ0uJLHFPIs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Instagram account. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his Instagram account.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. Matt Damon, the actor&#39;s friend and co-star in the &quot;Ocean&#39;s&quot; series, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/09/entertainment/george-clooney-amal-clooney-twins/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;confirmed the news&lt;/a&gt;. These are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. Matt Damon, the actor's friend and co-star in the "Ocean's" series, confirmed the news. These are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-rXUGBPJa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced on Instagram&lt;/a&gt; she is pregnant with twins.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram she is pregnant with twins.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
&quot;Wonder Woman&quot; star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple&#39;s other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock in April 2016..
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock in April 2016..
Hide Caption
14 of 14
Lauren Conrad William Tell pregnantryan lochte kayla reidBristol Palin FILE RESTRICTEDEniko Parrish Kevin Hart 12110601 Nikki Reed Ian Somerhalder FILE01 russell wilson ciara 0823Serena Williams Alexis OhanianHeidi Montag Spencer Pratt 01 Nick Cannon Brittany Bell RESTRICTEDgeorge amal clooneyBeyonce Blue Ivy pregnant celebrities 2016 Gal Gadot Yaron Versano Pregnant Celebrities Tori Spelling Dean McDermott Kelly Clarkson

Story highlights

  • Conrad gave birth Wednesday
  • She and William Tell married in 2014

(CNN)Lauren Conrad is a mama.

"The Hills" alumna gave birth to a son on Wednesday.
"He's here," Conrad wrote on an Instagram, posting a photo featuring a needlepoint drawing of her family. "We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!"

    He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!

    A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

    Conrad, who since her reality show days has gone on to become a designer and author, married attorney William Tell in 2014.
    According to People, Liam weighed in at 6 lbs., 14 oz.
    Read More
    "Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We're already in love," the couple said in a statement to the publication.
    Conrad announced her pregnancy on New Year's Day with a sonogram photo posted on Instagram.

    Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...

    A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

    "Happy New Year," she wrote in the caption. "I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..."