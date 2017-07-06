Story highlights Rossum says the band has been supportive

(CNN) Gavin Russom is on a new path that has nothing to do with LCD Soundsystem's new album.

The musician has come out as transgender.

"This is my fifth decade being alive, and in each of those decades, there's been a time where I've tried to say, 'Hey, I think I'm transgender!'," Russom said. "This was even before that word existed."

The LCD Soundsystem synth-master said she plans to continue using the name Gavin for now, posting a photo on Instagram captioned "Gavin Rayna Russom."

