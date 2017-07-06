Breaking News

Gavin Russom of LCD Soundsystem comes out as transgender

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 5:19 PM ET, Thu July 6, 2017

Gavin Rossum of the band LCD Soundsystem told Grindr in a July 2017 interview that she's been trying to come out fully as a trans woman for years.
In June, the artist formerly known as Charice Pempengco reintroduced himself to the world as Jake Zyrus. The singer debuted a new look in 2015 after telling Oprah Winfrey in an interview the year before that "Basically, my soul is like male."
Zeke Smith was outed as a transgender man on a controversial episode of "Survivor: Game Changers." The 29-year-old asset manager who lives in Brooklyn told People he struggled to forgive fellow contestant Jeff Varner who revealed the information during a Tribal Council.
Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce, revealed her new name and gender in Vanity Fair in June 2015. Jenner's announcement was called a watershed moment for transgender visibility. She appeared in the reality show "I Am Cait."
Laverne Cox, who was cast as Frank-N-Furter in the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" remake, is the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy. She appeared on the VH1 reality show "I Want to Work for Diddy" and later produced her own series, "TRANSform Me." She now portrays Sophia, a trans woman in prison, on the Netflix show "Orange Is the New Black." She received the Emmy nomination for that role.
YouTube star Jazz Jennings is joining the ranks of prominent transgender individuals doing their part to increase the community's visibility in the media. The 14-year-old activist appeared in Clean & Clear's latest digital campaign, and she's starring in a TLC reality show.
Former male model Andrej Pejic revealed to People magazine in July 2014 that she has undergone sex reassignment surgery and is now Andreja.
Former "Drag Race" contestant Carmen Carrera wants to be the first transgender model to walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret fashion show.
Alexis Arquette is not only a member of a famous acting family, but also a transgender woman who has appeared in several films, including "Down and Out in Beverly Hills."
Amanda Lepore is an iconic mainstay on the fashion and New York nightlife scenes. She has been a muse for fashion photographer David LaChapelle.
Lana Wachowski was "Laurence" when she and her brother Andy directed films like "The Matrix."
Producer/director Lilly Wachowski used to be Andy and transitioned after her sister Lana Wachowski.
Chaz Bono transitioned from Chastity Bono, which is how many fans knew him when he appeared on his parents variety series, "The Sonny & Cher Show."
Isis King was a contestant on the 11th and 17th cycles of "America's Next Top Model."
Ines Rau posed nude with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. The French model said she became a woman at age 16 because "I just woke up one day realizing that it's enough, I need to embrace who I am and be loved for what I am and what I have been through, without the fear of being rejected."
Lea T is a Brazilian/Italian who has served as a muse for the designer Givenchy. She revealed she was transgender in 2010.
Story highlights

  • Rossum says the band has been supportive
  • They are releasing a new album in September

(CNN)Gavin Russom is on a new path that has nothing to do with LCD Soundsystem's new album.

The musician has come out as transgender.
In an interview with Grindr, the 47-year-old Russom said she has been attempting to come out for years.
    "This is my fifth decade being alive, and in each of those decades, there's been a time where I've tried to say, 'Hey, I think I'm transgender!'," Russom said. "This was even before that word existed."
    The LCD Soundsystem synth-master said she plans to continue using the name Gavin for now, posting a photo on Instagram captioned "Gavin Rayna Russom."
    💋Gavin Rayna Russom💋

    A post shared by Gavin Russom (@gavinrussom) on

    Russom joined the LCD Soundsytem in 2010 on their album "This Is Happening." The group disbanded in 2011 but announced last year they'd reunited.
    Russom said her bandmates have been "really supportive," but acknowledged she's had to overcome her own deeply engrained thoughts about gender norms.
    "I'm carrying so many of these things around with me. That's been challenging to work through -- having those preconditioned societal ideas of what transgender women can do," Russom said.
    She added that she'd like to help others through her music.
    "For anybody who is struggling with their gender identity or who wants to come out and is afraid to what would be better than giving someone permission to do that through my performance," Russom said. "That's the ultimate. It's what other people gave to me, so I'd love to pass that along to other people, too."
    The band's new album, "American Dream," drops in September.