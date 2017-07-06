Ava DuVernay to do Central Park Five series for Netflix

(CNN) Ava DuVernay's exploration of America's criminal justice system will continue with a new project about the Central Park Five on Netflix.

The streaming network on Thursday announced the director will write and helm a five-episode limited series about the case of five Harlem teenagers of color who were wrongly convicted of and incarcerated for a 1989 rape.

The project is DuVernay's second with Netflix. She previously released her documentary "13TH," about the U.S. prison system, on the platform.

"The story of the men known as Central Park Five has riveted me for more than two decades," DuVernay said in a statement. "In their journey, we witness five innocent young men of color who were met with injustice at every turn - from coerced confessions to unjust incarceration to public calls for their execution by the man who would go on to be the President of the United States."

Thank you to the men and their families who entrusted me w/ their story. Great love + respect to Raymond, Kevin, Korey, Antron + Yusef. #CP5 pic.twitter.com/7vVQg5XYs2 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 6, 2017

In a 1989 , Donald Trump, then just a notable New York City developer, took out ads in New York City papers calling for the execution of the five teens, then between the ages of 14 and 16, accused of raping a jogger in Central Park.

