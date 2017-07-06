Beyond 'nerds' and 'ninjas,' slow progress for Asian actors in Hollywood

(CNN) Like any actor, Lewis Tan likes to play the central character in a story.

"Asian actors want to play the lead, the romantic character, the hero, just like everyone else," Tan told CNN.

And like most Asian and Asian American actors, Tan has had to battle stereotypes.

"We're cast as ninjas, monks, nerds, the third, fourth, fifth best friend who is a nerd, killers, doctors and for women, the sexy Asian woman who's dating a white guy," Tan quipped.

The actor, who is of Chinese, Singaporean and British descent, most recently starred as Zhou Cheng in the Netflix series "Iron Fist."

