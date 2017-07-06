Andrew Garfield's gay comments stir backlash

Story highlights Garfield talked about his "Angels in America" role

His comments stirred controversy

(CNN) Andrew Garfield's reported remarks about how he prepared to play a gay man aren't going over well.

The actor is currently starring in a London production of "Angels in America," and according to an account by Gay Times , Garfield stirred controversy when he answered questions at a panel event about researching his role, in part, by watching "Ru Paul's Drag Race."

"Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru," he said. "This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act -- that's all."

Some on social media took offense to Garfield's remarks.

Andrew Garfield is "gay without the physical act" because he watches RuPaul.



- Rich Straight White Men Try To Be Interesting Vol. 53 — akili (@broxbeeble) July 6, 2017

Andrew Garfield: RuPaul's Drag Race and Tony Kushner made me gay

Me: pic.twitter.com/iear2N1XVz — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 6, 2017

Andrew Garfield says he's gay because he watches RuPaul's Drag Race. You know, like that kid who thinks he's Asian because he watches Naruto — Justin Whang 🐙 (@HotPikachuSex) July 6, 2017

Hey did you know that if you marathon Drag Race you are a gay man? That's all it takes. Who knew. Thanks, Andrew Garfield. — Lana del Lorde (@jiggatravels) July 6, 2017

Garfield also spoke about wanting to do right by the story.

Read More