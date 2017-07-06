UNESCO omits Great Barrier Reef from 'List of World Heritage in Danger'

Story highlights UNESCO leaves World Heritage Site off list of endangered sites

(CNN) After a devastating coral die-off, campaigners in Australia had been expecting the Great Barrier Reef to slip onto UNESCO's "List of World Heritage in Danger."

However, the World Heritage Committee opted not to include it during its annual meeting in Poland, a move praised by the Australian government as a "big win," but condemned by campaigners as "farcical."

UNESCO's List of World Heritage in Danger has 55 entries, which include natural wonders and man-made sites. Jerusalem's Old City was added in 1982, and Aleppo, the Syrian city bombarded by air strikes, made the list in 2013.

In a draft document later adopted without debate, the World Heritage Committee noted with "serious concern" coral bleaching along the Great Barrier Reef, and asked for an overall report on the state of conservation by December 2019.

The Australian government commended the decision to leave the Reef off the list.

