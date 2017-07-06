6.5-magnitude earthquake hits central Philippines

(CNN) A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck the central Philippines, according to the US Geological Survey.

A 42-year-old man was killed, according to Rowena Codilla, the mayor of Kananga, one of the cities affected by the earthquake.

The quake's epicenter was located near the city of Tacloban, which was hit hard during Typhoon Haiyan in 2013. No tsunami warning is in place.

According to initial estimates from the USGS, the quake struck at 4:03 p.m. local time, at a depth of 6.5 kilometers.

The quake does not appear to have caused widespread significant damage.