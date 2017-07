(CNN) A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck the central Philippines, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was located near the city of Tacloban, which was hit hard during Typhoon Haiyan in 2013. No tsunami warning is in place.

According to initial estimates from the USGS, the quake struck at 4:03 p.m. local time, at a depth of 6.5 kilometers.

Developing story - more to come