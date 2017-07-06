Hong Kong seizes largest ivory haul in 30 years

Story highlights China plans to completely ban the ivory trade by the end of the year

Hong Kong has been called "the dark heart of the ivory trade"

Hong Kong (CNN) Nearly eight tons of illegal ivory tusks have been seized in Hong Kong, authorities' biggest haul in 30 years.

The tusks, which are worth an estimated $9 million (HK$72 million), were found hidden beneath frozen fish cartons aboard a container ship sailing from Malaysia, the Hong Kong Customs office said in a statement.

One man and two women have been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

The seizure comes months after China outlined a plan to ban the ivory trade completely in 2017.

Hong Kong has long held the reputation as being the "dark heart of the ivory trade," a port city that's less regulated and provides a gateway to China.

