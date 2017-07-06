Court rules dead guru can be preserved in a freezer

Story highlights Maharaj was declared dead by authorities in January 2014

His followers believe he will return to life after completing his spiritual mission

(CNN) His disciples maintain he is in a deep meditative state, others say he is dead.

Now a court in India has ruled that the followers of deceased spiritual guru Ashutosh Maharaj can continue to preserve his body in a commercial freezer, indefinitely.

Founder of Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (Divine Light Awakening Mission), Maharaj was declared dead by authorities in January 2014.

But disciples at his 100-acre ashram in northern India claim he is in a state of samadhi -- the highest plane of meditation -- and will return to life after the fulfillment of his spiritual mission.

A court battle over the body began almost immediately after Maharaj's death.