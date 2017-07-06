Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed amid a busy news week:
WhatsApp messages from Raqqa: 'Mama, save me'
Wafa turns on her phone and opens WhatsApp, waiting for the two blue check marks that will confirm her daughter, Maha, has received her message. It's the only way Wafa knows she's alive. Maha and her nearly 2-year-old son are trapped in Raqqa, ISIS' de facto capital in Syria. Wafa shared with CNN messages she has exchanged with her daughter on WhatsApp since January.
Michael Phelps talks mental health
"The best thing to do is just not to be here." In an emotional interview, Olympian Michael Phelps talks about his self-imprisonment after a DUI charge in 2014, and how he found the courage to seek help.
Living out loud, even when her body fails her
Meet Claire Wineland, 20, the self-described "goofball" whose cystic fibrosis has landed her in a hospital for a quarter of her life. She's on a mission to normalize sickness, push back at those who pity her and have a meaningful life for however long it lasts. (You may want to grab the tissues for this one.)
What it takes to survive when you lose everything
The apartment fire in London that killed at least 80 people also left many homeless, as people escaped the blazing building with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Miguel Alves recalls his home in the tower and how life has become a haze in which he and his family simply push through in hopes of moving on and rebuilding their lives.
***
From the Opinion section:
Errol Louis: Vicious killing of NY police officer cries out for action
Errol Louis writes: Her name, Miosotis, comes from the flower commonly known as forget-me-nots. And New Yorkers will never forget the vicious, unprovoked killing of Officer Miosotis Familia Wednesday morning in the Bronx.
Robert Klitzman: What Charlie Gard case teaches us about life and death
Charlie Gard's medical ordeal raises a host of bioethical issues concerning who makes end of life decisions, and should inspire us to consider how we'd handle similar situations, writes Robert Klitzman.
***
WATCH: Here's what New Yorkers throw away
Nelson Molina spent 34 years as a garbage worker in New York. He salvaged over 50,000 items from the garbage, creating a de facto "trash museum."