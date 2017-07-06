Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed amid a busy news week:

WhatsApp messages from Raqqa: 'Mama, save me'

Michael Phelps talks mental health

Living out loud, even when her body fails her

Meet Claire Wineland, 20, the self-described "goofball" whose cystic fibrosis has landed her in a hospital for a quarter of her life. She's on a mission to normalize sickness, push back at those who pity her and have a meaningful life for however long it lasts . (You may want to grab the tissues for this one.)

What it takes to survive when you lose everything

The apartment fire in London that killed at least 80 people also left many homeless, as people escaped the blazing building with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Miguel Alves recalls his home in the tower and how life has become a haze in which he and his family simply push through in hopes of moving on and rebuilding their lives

***

From the Opinion section:

Errol Louis: Vicious killing of NY police officer cries out for action

Errol Louis writes: Her name, Miosotis, comes from the flower commonly known as forget-me-nots. And New Yorkers will never forget the vicious, unprovoked killing of Officer Miosotis Familia Wednesday morning in the Bronx

Robert Klitzman: What Charlie Gard case teaches us about life and death

Charlie Gard's medical ordeal raises a host of bioethical issues concerning who makes end of life decisions, and should inspire us to consider how we'd handle similar situations , writes Robert Klitzman.

***

WATCH: Here's what New Yorkers throw away

JUST WATCHED Here's what New Yorkers throw away Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Here's what New Yorkers throw away 03:01