(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump reaffirmed US support for NATO in a speech in Poland before heading off to Hamburg, Germany, for the G20 summit. There, anti-G20 "Welcome to Hell" protesters hurled bottles and smoke bombs at police, while police used water cannons on protesters. Even zombies came out. Catch up on all the happenings in Poland and Germany here.
-- Trump said election meddling "could be Russia," but "nobody really knows for sure. He compared the intelligence community's assessments to the debunked claim that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction in the lead-up to the Iraq War.
-- The ethics watchdog who has badgered the Trump administration about conflicts of interest resigned from the federal government.
-- The Justice Department is fighting a lawsuit filed to block the Trump administration's request for voter data from across the country. Worried about your privacy? Here's what the federal government can get from your voter file.
-- There's a reason Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell badly wanted a vote on the GOP health care bill before July 4. Senators are back in their home states for a weeklong break and activists are ramping up protests against the bill.
-- Four children and their father were fatally stabbed in suburban Atlanta. Police have arrested the mother of the children.
-- QVC's corporate owner is buying longtime rival Home Shopping Network for 105 million easy payments of $19.99.
-- Microsoft slashed thousands of jobs, mostly in sales positions and mostly outside the United States.
-- Because climate change is drying up and bleaching the corals along the Great Barrier Reef, some people thought the reef would make it onto UNESCO's list of endangered world heritage sites. Spoiler alert: It didn't. The Australian government calls it a win. Environmentalists aren't happy.
