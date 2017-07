(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Trump said election meddling "could be Russia," but "nobody really knows for sure. He compared the intelligence community's assessments to the debunked claim that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction in the lead-up to the Iraq War.

-- The ethics watchdog who has badgered the Trump administration about conflicts of interest resigned from the federal government.

-- The Justice Department is fighting a lawsuit filed to block the Trump administration's request for voter data from across the country. Worried about your privacy? Here's what the federal government can get from your voter file