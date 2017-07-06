Rogue helicopter cop resurfaces in Venezuela video

Story highlights Pilot credited with June attack on Supreme Court reappears in video

Oscar Perez says damage was minimal in attack, because perpetrators are "not assassins"

(CNN) The renegade Venezuelan cop who apparently stole a police chopper and used it to strafe government buildings in Caracas last month has shown up again on video, accusing President Nicolas Maduro of being an "assassin."

In the newly-posted video, Oscar Perez, an officer in the country's investigative police force, delivered a statement saying, "We are not assassins, like you, Mr. Nicolas Maduro; Like you, Diosdado Cabello, who every day bring sorrow to Venezuelan homes."

Cabello is the vice president of Maduro's party, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, or PSUV.

In the video uploaded to YouTube, Perez stands in front of the Venezuelan flag and says the assault on June 27 went "perfectly" to plan.

"We want to clarify that the actions taken on the 27 (June) were perfectly achieved in the first phase where we only damaged structures such as the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Court. We had no collateral damage because that was the plan, we are not assassins," unlike, he asserts, Maduro and his deputy.