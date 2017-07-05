New York police officer fatally shot in 'unprovoked attack'

Story highlights Officer Miosotis Familia shot in the head while in marked vehicle in the Bronx, authorities say

Police says gun on suspect was stolen in West Virginia four years ago

New York (CNN) A New York police officer of 12 years and mother of three was fatally shot early Wednesday as she sat in a command vehicle in the Bronx, authorities said.

Miosotis Familia, 48, was shot in the head shortly after midnight while she and her partner were in a marked police truck. She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she died, the New York Police Department said.

Familia was "assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops" when a suspect shot through the window of the officer's vehicle, said James O'Neill, the New York police commissioner.

Police encountered a male suspect, Alexander Bonds, 34, running about one block from the scene. The suspect drew a gun as officers confronted him, and he was shot and killed by police, O'Neill said.

A silver revolver was recovered at the scene, police said. The gun was stolen more than four years ago in Charleston, West Virginia, an NYPD source familiar with the investigation told CNN. The gun had two used cartridges in it and two live rounds, the source said.

Read More