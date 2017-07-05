NYPD officer shot in the head, dies in hospital

Story highlights Officer's shooting in command vehicle in the Bronx was "unprovoked," authorities say

The suspect was shot and killed by police

(CNN) A police officer was fatally shot early Wednesday as she sat in a command vehicle in New York, authorities said.

Miosotis Familia, 48, was shot just after midnight while she and her partner were sitting in a marked police vehicle in the Bronx. She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she died, the New York Police Department said.

Police are calling it an "unprovoked attack."

The suspect, Alexander Bonds, 34, allegedly drew a revolver as officers confronted him. He was shot and killed by police about a block away, police Commissioner James O'Neill said.

Police said Familia was a 12-year veteran working in the 46th Precinct.

