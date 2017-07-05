NYPD officer shot in the head, dies in hospital

Story highlights The police officer's shooting was unprovoked, authorities say

The suspect was shot and killed by police

(CNN) A police officer was fatally shot early Wednesday as she sat in a command vehicle in New York, authorities said.

Miosotis Familia, 48, was shot just after midnight while she and her partner were sitting in a police command vehicle in the Bronx. She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital,where she died, the New York Police Department said.

The department is calling it an "unprovoked attack."

The suspect, 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, allegedly drew a revolver as he was confronted by officers. He was shot and killed by police about a block away, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.

Police said Familia was a 12-year veteran working in the 46th Precinct.

