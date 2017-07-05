No, NPR was not trying to start a revolution

Story highlights NPR tweeted the entire Declaration of Independence to mark Independence Day

Some people thought the outlet actually wanted to overthrow the government

(CNN) NPR calling for listeners to overthrow the government definitely would have made for an interesting Independence Day.

But the public radio network wasn't calling for a revolution, and it wasn't calling the President a tyrant. NPR was just doing what it has done for years on the Fourth of July: Reciting the Declaration of Independence.

The organization has read the historic document on the air for nearly 30 years to celebrate the holiday.

This was the first time the tradition was adapted to Twitter. NPR posted the declaration word for word. But seeing the iconic lines on a platform other than 241-year-old parchment left some users a little, well, confused.

A few people didn't recognize the thread of 112 revolutionary tweets as one of our nation's most influential pieces of writing. And without scrolling through NPR's feed for context, some thought the news outlet was encouraging Americans to revolt.

