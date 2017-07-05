5 things for Wednesday, July 5: North Korea, G20, voter rolls, Reddit, UK baby

(CNN) Welcome back! We're sure you're bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and ready for the rest of the week. Here's what you need to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. North Korea

North Korea gave the US an unwelcome Independence Day present when it announced Tuesday it had successfully launched a long-range missile capable of reaching "anywhere in the world." Obviously, world powers were spurred to action, but some of the biggest players were split on how to respond to the rogue state. China and Russia want concessions, while the US joined South Korea for a show of military might. The countries held drills Wednesday to display their own missile strength. Whatever solution the US and its fellow powers choose, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has made things clear. "We will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea," he said after the launch.

2. G20 summit

President Trump is just days away from crucial meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at this year's G20 Summit in Germany. But first, he stops today in Poland, where a conservative populace and strong pro-American sentiments are sure to make him feel welcome. He's due to address a regional summit of Eastern European leaders and deliver a speech outlining his vision for trans-Atlantic ties.

