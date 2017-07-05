Pacquiao backs calls for review after shock loss to Horn

Story highlights Defeated former welterweight champion backs calls for review into refereeing, judging decisions

(CNN) Filipino boxer and politician Manny Pacquiao has backed calls for a review into the officiating of Sunday's title fight loss to Australia's Jeff Horn.

Three days after his upset loss, Pacquiao released a statement in his capacity as a Philippines Senator, backing calls from the country's Games and Amusement Board (GAB) for a review by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) into the refereeing and judging of the contest.

"WBO should take appropriate action on the letter sent by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) so as not to erode the people's interest in boxing," Pacquiao's statement reads.

Pacquiao lost his WBO Welterweight title in the fight dubbed the "Battle of Brisbane" after judges unanimously granted the win to relative newcomer Horn.

Many fans felt Pacquiao was unfairly stripped of his WBO Welterweight belt.

In his statement, Pacquiao said he accepted the decision "but as a leader and (a) fighter I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public.

