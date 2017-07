US soldier killed in Afghanistan

Story highlights Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick died from wounds received during an 'indirect fire attack'

There has been fierce fighting in Helmand in recent months

(CNN) A US soldier was killed Monday in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense announced that Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick, 19, of Wasilla, Alaska died from wounds received during an "indirect fire attack" and the incident is under investigation.

Kirkpatrick was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division based in Fort Bliss, Texas.

The Department of Defense initially stated Kirkpatrick was from Arkansas but later corrected the error.

There has been fierce fighting in Helmand where Afghan security forces have been locked in constant clashes with Taliban insurgents, who have managed to reestablish a significant presence in the area. At least 300 Marines have been deployed to the province to train, advise and assist Afghan soldiers and police.

Read More