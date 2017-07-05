US: North Korea launched new kind of missile

Story highlights The first stage of the missile is believed to be a KN-17 liquid fueled missile

(CNN) The two-stage missile launched Tuesday by North Korea will be classified by US intelligence as a brand-new missile that has not been seen before, US officials told CNN.

The first stage of the missile is believed to be a KN-17 liquid fueled missile, which is well-known to US intelligence and has been previously launched by North Korea.

Ahead of Tuesday's missile test, US satellites had seen evidence the KN-17 missile was being prepared for launch.

But at some point prior to launch, the North Koreans attached a second stage atop that missile.

The focus now is on the capability of that second stage, and how it technically contributed to making Pyongyang's latest test its first ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.

