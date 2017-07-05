Story highlights Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke also announced $7.2 million in funding for a battlefield grant program

(CNN) The $78,333.32 that President Donald Trump donated from his first paycheck as President will help fund restoration projects at Antietam National Battlefield.

Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Wednesday that the portion of the salary, which Trump in April announced he was donating to the National Park Service, will support restorations at the National Park Service protected area in Sharpsburg, Maryland, which commemorates the Battle of Antietam.

I'm honored to announce $185,000 in funds to match @POTUS salary which together will restore Antietam historic sites pic.twitter.com/VO36gdSzaP — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) July 5, 2017

On the campaign trail, Trump promised that, if elected, he would donate his White House salary to a worthy cause. Under existing federal law, the President is required to accept the $400,000 salary that comes with the office.

The April decision to donate the first three months of Trump's salary was announced at a White House press conference with Zinke after several weeks of Trump mulling over where the money should go . Wednesday's announcement makes clear exactly what the money will support within the National Park Service.

While visiting the battlefield, Zinke said: "The President's donation will allow generations of Americans to learn about our history and heritage on this sacred site." Zinke also announced an additional $7.2 million in grants for the American Battlefield Land Acquisition Grants program, which works to preserve battlefield lands.

