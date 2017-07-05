Rep. Steve Scalise back in intensive care unit

Story highlights Scalise was injured in a shooting at baseball practice on June 14

He is back in the intensive care unit, his office says in a statement

(CNN) Rep. Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit "due to new concerns for infection," a statement from his office said.

His condition is listed as serious, according to the statement.

Scalise, the Republican House majority whip who represents Louisiana, was critically injured when a man shot him during the GOP baseball team's practice for a charity game June 14.

Update from @MedStarWHC on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise: pic.twitter.com/YnEDhiX4gO — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 6, 2017

Scalise sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hip and suffered "significant damage" to his blood vessels, bones and some internal organs, his doctor said last month.

