The senators also traveled to Pakistan

(CNN) A bipartisan group of senators traveled to Afghanistan and Pakistan over the Fourth of July holiday, visiting US troops serving overseas as well as meeting with high-level government officials from the two nations.

Lead by Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, the delegation included Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island as well as Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and David Perdue of Georgia.

The lawmakers met in Kabul with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, according to details posted on McCain's Twitter account. They additionally met with Gen. John Nicholson, Commander of US Forces in Afghanistan -- a visit that Warren tweeted was meant as a way to return a favor.

When General Nicholson, our Commanding General in Afghanistan, visited me in DC, I told him I'd like to return the favor. pic.twitter.com/BxE3J5f3Gx — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 4, 2017

I'm grateful to the men & women who made this trip to Afghanistan possible. pic.twitter.com/esj6UjvmT3 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 4, 2017

Warren added that Nicholson provided them with an operational update.

