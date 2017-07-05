How accelerating change is deepening our political divisions

This is the first edition of "Fault Lines," a new weekly column from CNN Senior Political Analyst Ronald Brownstein that analyzes the changing political landscape.

(CNN)

This column takes its name from its intention: it aims to explore the fault lines in American society and politics.

It is not designed to illuminate politics from the inside out, with tales of backroom maneuvering. Instead its goal is to track American politics from the outside in. It aspires each week to chart how economic, demographic and cultural change is reconfiguring the American electoral landscape -- and how the parties are responding to those changes in their agenda and strategy.

Years of unrelenting, even accelerating, change in our economy, culture and demography have carried the US into an era of polarized, fierce, and volatile politics.

In the past several decades the country has hurtled through a succession of demographic milestones. In 1980, when Ronald Reagan was first elected, members of minority groups represented only about one-fifth of the US population. That share has now roughly doubled . The change is especially pronounced among the young.

Demographers project that kids of color will comprise a majority of all Americans under 18 soon after 2020; they already represent a majority of the under ten population and the K-12 student body in America's public schools nationwide.

Read More