Haley: North Korea launch a 'clear and sharp military escalation'

(CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Wednesday called North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch test a "clear and sharp military escalation" and said that US military action remained on the table.

She also warned China and other countries supporting North Korea that the US could halt trade with them if they do not stop aiding the Pyongyang regime.

"The US is prepared to use the full range of our capabilities to defend ourselves and our allies," Haley said. "One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction."

Haley said "the world is on notice" at a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's first ICBM launch, calling for an "escalated diplomatic and economic response" and warning countries not to water down resolutions against Pyongyang.

"There are countries that are allowing, even encouraging, trade with North Korea in violation of UN Security Council resolutions," Haley said. "Such countries would also like to continue their trade arrangements with the United States. That's not going to happen."

