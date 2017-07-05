Here's the real problem with Kris Kobach's voter fraud commission

That near-unanimity is noteworthy. But it glosses over the broader point that needs to be made regarding this commission: There is a bsolutely zero evidence of widespread voter fraud in US elections. None. Zip.

Take this study by Loyola Law School professor Justin Levitt , in which he tracked US elections from 2000 to 2014 in search of voter fraud, or, as he put it, "specific, credible allegation that someone may have pretended to be someone else at the polls."

He found 31 such instances out of more than 1 billion (yes, billion with a "b") votes cast. 31!

That doesn't mean that each of those 31 shouldn't be examined closely in hopes of making that number zero. But what it does mean is that there is simply no evidence of any sort of broad-scale voter fraud in the country.