(CNN) Ivanka Trump is making a public pitch for the Trump administration's paid family leave policy, arguing in a letter to the Wall Street Journal published Tuesday that the proposal is not an entitlement, but an investment.

But the policy faces an uphill battle in Congress. Conservatives also say the program is an entitlement, an argument Trump addressed in her letter.

"We agree wholeheartedly that government benefits should not be a substitute for private-sector investment. We see a national paid-leave benefit as the necessary floor from which private sector companies and state governments can build," she wrote in the Journal.

Democrats, meanwhile, say the provision doesn't go far enough.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who campaigned in favor of paid family and medical leave, called the budget provision a "good start, but totally inadequate."

The first daughter has made family leave part of her own platform, speaking about it during her Republican National Convention speech.

"As a mother myself, of three young children, I know how hard it is to work while raising a family. And I also know that I'm far more fortunate than most. American families need relief. Policies that allow women with children to thrive should not be novelties, they should be the norm," she said last summer in Cleveland.