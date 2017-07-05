Trump's long list of disagreements with G20 nations

(CNN) US President Donald Trump's policies and statements have ruffled the feathers of many world leaders since he took office.

On Friday, leaders from the world's biggest economies will meet at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, where many of those public spats could be rekindled.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she wants the summit to focus on key international issues such as climate change, free trade and an unfettered press -- issues that push up against Trump's positions and populist rhetoric.

Here's a look at some key issues that may be discussed at the summit -- and how Trump and G20 leaders have clashed over them.

CLIMATE CHANGE