Washington (CNN) Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland denounced a video by a Republican lawmaker that was filmed at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

Louisiana's Rep. Clay Higgins, who serves on the House homeland security committee, is facing criticism after recording a video published online in a former gas chamber.

In a response to his video, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial's official account tweeted, "Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage."

The account then followed up with a photo from the concentration camp that asks visitors to "maintain silence" to "respect the memory" of those who died.

CNN has reached out to Higgins' office for comment but has not yet received a response.

