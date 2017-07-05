Trump could learn a lot from Angela Merkel

Professor Matt Qvortrup is author of "Angela Merkel: Europe's Most Influential Leader," published by Duckworth. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Angela Merkel can teach the American President a thing or two about international diplomacy.

The year was 2005, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was still a political superstar on the international stage.

The then-leader of the German opposition, Angela Merkel, was a generally underestimated politician who was destined to become leader of her country. Blair knew this. That is why he met her. But Merkel did not stick to the polite platitudes. She cut straight to the chase.

"I have 10 problems," said Angela Merkel -- and then began to list them, starting with her own lack of charisma. This was how Jonathan Powell, Tony Blair's chief of staff, remembered Merkel's first encounter with her British colleague.

Merkel was humbled by the task of becoming Chancellor of Germany -- the most powerful political position in Europe. And she was not too proud to ask Tony Blair for advice.

Read More