Doha, Qatar (CNN) The four Arab states in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar say they have received a response from Doha to their list of demands, just as the quartet's foreign ministers prepare to meet in Cairo to coordinate actions over the Gulf crisis.

Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia suspended diplomatic relations and cut off land, sea and air travel to Qatar last month, accusing the country of funding terrorism and destabilizing the Middle East. Qatar has rejected those accusations.

The country had until Wednesday to reply to a list of 13 stipulations after the four-country bloc had agreed to extend the initial deadline by 48 hours.

The demands included the closure of the Al Jazeera media network, a reduction in diplomatic ties with Iran and the halting of a Turkish military base in Qatar.

The Qatari response was handed over by Kuwait, which is acting as a mediator in the dispute.

