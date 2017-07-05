Breaking News

Qatar responds to demands from four Arab nations

By Jomana Karadsheh, CNN

Updated 1:43 AM ET, Wed July 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani gives a press conference in Doha on May 25, 2017. Qatar has been targeted by a hostile campaign, particularly in the US media, its foreign minister said, a day after the Gulf state accused hackers of attributing false remarks to the emir on state media. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFAR (Photo credit should read KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani gives a press conference in Doha on May 25, 2017. Qatar has been targeted by a hostile campaign, particularly in the US media, its foreign minister said, a day after the Gulf state accused hackers of attributing false remarks to the emir on state media. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFAR (Photo credit should read KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Qatar FM calls list of demands unrealistic

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(11 Videos)

Doha, Qatar (CNN)The four Arab states in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar say they have received a response from Doha to their list of demands, according to Saudi Arabian state media.

Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia suspended diplomatic relations and cut off land, sea and air travel to Qatar last month, accusing the country of funding terrorism and destabilizing the Middle East.
Qatar had until Wednesday to reply to a list of 13 demands, which included the closure of the Al Jazeera media network. It's not known how many, if any, of the demands it's agreed to meet.
Developing story - more to come