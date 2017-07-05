Story highlights Messi stays at Barca until June 30, 2021

(CNN) Barcelona and Lionel Messi have agreed a contract renewal that will keep the Argentine at the Catalan club until June 30, 2021.

Messi's new deal comes days after the 30-year-old's marriage to childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo.

"The deal will be signed in the coming weeks, when Messi returns to the team for pre-season training," said the club in a statement.

"The club is very happy with both the renewal and the commitment of Messi, the best player in history, who has played his full professional career at Barca and has led the team to an era of extraordinary success, the likes of which has never been seen in world football."

