Hulk: 'I'm sure racism doesn't exist in Russia anymore'

(CNN) Two years on from saying he encountered racism in "almost every game," former Zenit St. Petersburg striker Hulk says the issue is no longer a problem in Russia.

"I'm sure it doesn't exist anymore," the Brazilian told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies. "It didn't happen at any stage during the Confederations Cup; I'm sure it won't happen at the World Cup."

And asked whether the problem has been solved in Russia, Hulk responded: "Yes -- I believe so."

Now though, he contends, "there's nothing to be worried about."

"Unfortunately, I experienced a few cases (of racism) in Russia, especially when I arrived in my first year," says Hulk. "With time, it began improving.

"I was getting used to Russian football. Russian people were embracing me more. So, I guess, one year before I left Zenit this wasn't happening anymore."

'I blew kisses to them'

André Villas-Boas, then-manager of Zenit St. Petersburg, said the monkey chants Hulk was subjected to that season were a "disaster" for the perception of Russian football around the world.

The offending clubs were sanctioned by the Russian Football Union disciplinary committee, with Torpedo fined 300,000 roubles ($5050) and ordered to play two home matches behind closed doors.

Even so, the player himself doesn't believe fans were setting out to be vindictive.

"I don't think of it as malice," says Hulk. "I think it's also slightly cultural."

Instead the 30-year-old -- the Russian Premier League's top scorer in 2014/15 -- puts the incidents down to supporters trying to "distract" opponents, and particularly star players.

"I paid a lot of attention to it and I got distracted from the game," he says. "That made me sad inside."

A year on from his four seasons in St. Petersburg, the Brazilian is also quick to forgive.

"I'm a person who doesn't hold any grudges," says Hulk. "With time, when it happened several more times, I began to relax.

"When the supporters tried to commit acts of racism or making monkey noises, I blew kisses to the supporters. That's how I responded to them."

We will fight together my brother!! — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) 6 May 2017

'Racially abused for the game I love'

In 2012, a group of Zenit supporters released a manifesto calling for non-white and gay players to be excluded from their team. The club was quick to distance itself from the notice, but the incident arguably highlighted a wider malaise.

Brazil great Roberto Carlos, who joined Anzhi Makhachkala in 2011, twice had bananas brandished at him that year

In 2013, Manchester City's Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure was subjected to racist chants from the stands at CSKA Moscow, and voiced his disgust after the match, saying "I'm not just disappointed, I'm furious."

In November 2014, Hulk himself alleged he was racially abused by Russian referee Alexei Matyunin during a 1-0 defeat to Mordovia Saransk.

More recently , Ghanaian Emmanuel Frimpong tweeted he had been "racially abused for the game that I love" following the first match of the 2015/16 Russian season, FC Ufa vs. Spartak Moscow.

The Ufa midfielder, who now plays for Sweden's AFC Eskilstuna, was sent off for making an offensive gesture to the crowd and subsequently slapped with a two-match ban, describing the Russian Football Union's verdict that there was no evidence of racial abuse as "beyond a joke."

"I'm going to serve a sentence for being abused," Frimpong seethed, "and yet we are going to hold a World Cup in this country."

Russian Premier League's security director, Alexander Meytin, said in Frimpong's case: "The video cameras did not pick up any evidence of gestures. There were no gestures aimed at the footballer."

Russia 2018

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg – Built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand in Russia's second-largest city, it was designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship. The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.

Hide Caption 1 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums St. Petersburg Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stage, final

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff

Legacy: The 68,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winner Zenit St. Petersburg.

Hide Caption 2 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Ekaterinburg Stadium, Yekaterinburg – Located 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium will retain the original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands. Hide Caption 3 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Ekaterinburg Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: FC Ural, one of Russia's oldest clubs, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.

Hide Caption 4 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad – Built in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena. Hide Caption 5 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kaliningrad Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity substantially reduced and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river. Hide Caption 6 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don – The varying heights of the stands in the Rostov Arena will allow spectators to take in not just the match action, but views of the city outside. Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia, summer temperatures in Rostov-on-Don typically exceed 68 F (20 C). Hide Caption 7 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Rostov Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16

Legacy: As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov's home fixtures. Hide Caption 8 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Fisht Stadium, Sochi – The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament. Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit. Hide Caption 9 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Fisht Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.

Hide Caption 10 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow – It was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones. Now the Luzhniki Stadium is being refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade. Hide Caption 11 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Luzhniki Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final

Legacy: The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country's leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.

Hide Caption 12 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Volgograd Arena, Volgograd – Built at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial, the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium (pictured) and feature an open lattice exterior structure taking the form of a truncated cone. Hide Caption 13 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Volgograd Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: It will become the home ground of third-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.

Hide Caption 14 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Spartak Stadium, Moscow – Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the "people's team" which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena's facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak's logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.

Hide Caption 15 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Spartak Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stage, third-place playoff

World Cup: Last 16

Legacy: As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.

Hide Caption 16 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod – Situated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena will be built close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral and have views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin. Hide Caption 17 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Nizhny Novgorod Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016.

Hide Caption 18 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Samara Arena, Samara – Set to be constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater arena will resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up. Hide Caption 19 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Samara Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian Premier League side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara. Hide Caption 20 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Mordovia Arena, Saransk – Set to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater venue began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people's unification with Russia's other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in 2017. Hide Caption 21 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Mordovia Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of second-tier side FC Mordovia.

Hide Caption 22 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kazan Arena, Kazan – Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world. Hide Caption 23 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kazan Arena schedule

Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champion in 2008 and 2009.

Hide Caption 24 of 24

However, racist incidents continue to occur at football matches in the country, though marginal progress has been made, according to researchers at Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) and Russia-based SOVA.

A recent report details 89 reported instances of discriminatory displays logged between June 2016 and May 2017, compared to 101 in the 2015-16 campaign and 92 the season before.

Piara Powar, executive director of FARE, told CNN in June that "incidents could take place" at the World Cup, but he predicted the country would "come together, to be seen as a good host."

Not that Russia is the only country having to contend with racist abuse.

Muntari, who plays for Serie A side Pescara, told CNN Sport in May he was a victim of racist abuse in Italy "every game" and felt "like a criminal" for daring to speak out.

But he also insisted "it is a good thing that Russia is going to host the next World Cup," suggesting it would "bring people together, and peace" -- echoing the sentiment of a 2014 FIFA statement saying "history has shown that boycotting sport events ... is not the most effective ways to solve problems."

"FIFA has done well," Muntari said, "because you can't run from your problems. You have to tackle them."

Meanwhile, Hulk says he would welcome the chance to return if selected by Brazil head coach Tite.

"It'll be an amazing World Cup here," he insists. "There are three Brazilians playing in China who are in the national team -- two of whom are in the Starting XI.

"If I have the opportunity, I would welcome it with open arms to play here in Russia where I spent four very happy years. It will be very special."