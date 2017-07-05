Thousands trek in 'Justice March' from Ankara to Istanbul

Kocaeli, Turkey (CNN) Hobbling around with bandages on her feet at a rest stop just 70 kilometers (about 43 miles) from Istanbul, Pakize Yucekan is one of the thousands of people participating in a "Justice March" organized by the main opposition party in Turkey.

The march route stretches some 450 kilometers (nearly 280 miles) from the Turkish capital of Ankara to Istanbul. And that is what has driven Yucekan to her current choice of shoes -- a pair of men's slippers. They're not fancy but they get the job done while she walks roughly 15 kilometers a day in record high temperatures.

On day 20, rain showers bring some respite to marchers.

"I tried sneakers for the first two weeks (of the march). That got too hot and so I tried sandals. Those hurt my feet. These are not very nice looking but I don't care, I'm comfortable," Yucekan said.

Yucekan and her husband Yalcin have been walking since day one with Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the march and head of the main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP.

"He's the Gandhi of Turkey and this is his march for justice, only justice," says Yalcin Yucekan.

