Netherlands: We will bring MH17 killers to justice here

Story highlights Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was show down over Ukraine nearly three years ago

So far no suspects have been named

(CNN) The people responsible for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 will be prosecuted by courts in the Netherlands, that country's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 298 people from 17 countries died when the flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was brought down in Eastern Ukraine in July 2014.

Officials have not identified any suspects.

The five countries -- Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine -- comprising the Joint Investigation Team decided any prosecutions would take place in a Dutch court, Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said.

"The ongoing criminal investigation enjoys virtually unanimous support from the international community," Koenders said. "MH17 has shown how a shared tragedy can lead to close international cooperation and a determination to see that justice is done."

Read More