Attitudes have shifted since a 2010 referendum to legalize divorce

(CNN) Malta is set to pass a law legalizing gay marriage when its Parliament votes Thursday.

The vote signals the latest in shifting attitudes that have swept across the staunchly Catholic country since the 2011 referendum to legalize divorce.

Since then, the country has introduced civil unions and last year became the first European state to ban "gay cure" therapy.

Last month, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said gay marriage would be one of his priorities after he won a snap election.

